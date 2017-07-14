SC drops contempt proceedings against ex-BCCI chief Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court on Friday dropped contempt proceedings against former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur as it accepted his unqualified apology.

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also accepted "regrets" from Thakur who was present in the court in pursuance to the last order of the court.

The apex court had on July 7 directed Thakur to file an unconditional and unequivocal apology by July 14 and had warned of contempt proceedings if he did not comply.

Thakur earned the ire of the court for not candidly telling it that they had asked for a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the appointment of a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) nominee on the BCCI board amounted to government interference in its affairs.

Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam on Friday told the bench that since Thakur has expressed an unconditional apology, it should be accepted as benefit of doubt should go to him.