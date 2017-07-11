Samarth all set for South Africa challenge with India 'A'

Bengaluru, July 11: After Abhinav Mukund was drafted into the Indian Test squad to tour Sri Lanka later this month, the selectors chose Karnataka opener Ravikumar Samarth to replace the Tamil Nadu man in the India 'A' side to tour South Africa.

Samarth, understandbly was elated. "This is the first time I am getting selected for India 'A'. It came as a total surprise because the squad had already been announced. But this is a great opportunity for me and hopefully I can do well," said Samarth.

Samarth made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2013 and so far he has made 2073 runs from 29 matches at 42.30 with five centuries and nine fifties.

The right-hander will have two famililar men to keep company in Karun Nair - the India 'A' captain and his Karnataka teammate. Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey is leading the one-day squad in the tour of South Africa. "Of course, Karun and I have known each other for a long time, from under-13 level to be precise, and having him on a trip like this will help me a lot," said Samarth.

Samarth said though he has never toured South Africa, he has prepared mentally for the tour. "I am not keeping any great ambitions. I want to enjoy the tour and do my best for the team," he said.

OneIndia News