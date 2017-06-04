Birmingham, June 4: Batting legend and "God of cricket" Sachin Tendulkar was at the Edgbaston Stadium to cheer for India as they played against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here today (June 4). (Match scorecard)

Tendulkar was spotted at the stadium and as images of him talking to former Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Niranjan Shah were flashed on the giantscreen, crowds went berserk, cheering for the Master Blaster.

Tendulkar, who has been part of epic India-Pakistan clashes, made his TV commentary debut, in Hindi, for the match.

Recently, Tendulkar's docu-drama "Sachin - A Billiom Dreams" was released. Before the Indian team headed to England for Champions Trophy, they watched the movie.

The premiere show was arranged by Tendulkar himself in Mumbai and the players were motivated after watching the biopic.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and sent India to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a good start. There was rain interruption after 9.5 overs. After 45-minute delay the contest resumed.

India, the defending champions, started off their campaign today. This is Kohli's first ever match as captain at a senior ICC event. India are in Group B with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The tournament ends on June 18.

At the stadium .. Ind vs pak.. champions trophy :) and got to meet the one and only god of cricket @sachin_rt 🙏🙏🙏 adrenaline pumping pic.twitter.com/YQclMUwRyS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 4, 2017

