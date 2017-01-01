Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag: Cricketers greet fans as world welcomes New Year 2017

New Delhi, Jan 1: As we entered in a new year, cricketers across the globe greeted their fans and loved ones, a happy and prosperous new year.
The cricketers also appealed the world to spread peace and communal harmony in the new year and make it a better place to live as we bade adieu to 2016.
Several former and current cricketers took to their Twitter handles to greet their fans also wished for overall prosperity.
If former India captain Sachin Tendulkar shared his image of his new year celebrations while former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video message for his fans.
This is how cricketers greeted:
|
Sachin Tendulkar
This is how Sachin Tendulkar greeted fans.
|
Virender Sehwag
This is how Virender Sehwag greeted his fans.
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
This is how India's premier bowler R Ashwin greeted fans.
|
Mohammed Kaif
This is how former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif greeted fans.
|
Kevin Pietersen
Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen greeted fans and appealed them to help someone in need.
|
Shikhar Dhawan
This is how India opener Shikhar Dhawan greeted fans.
|
Mohammed Shami
India cricketer Mohammed Shami greeted fans on Twitter.
|
Steve Smith
This is how Australia skipper Steve Smith greeted fans.
|
Ajinkya Rahane
India batsman Ajinkya Rahane wishes his followers a happy new year.
|
David Miller
This is what South Africa batsman David Miller had to say.
|
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan greets fans on Twitter.
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
India's middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara shared a video on Twitter.
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
This is what India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to say.
Chris Gayle
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle shared a video on Instagram.
|
Karun Nair
This is how Indian cricket's new star Karun Nair welcomed 2017.
OneIndia News