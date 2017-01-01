Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag: Cricketers greet fans as world welcomes New Year 2017

New Delhi, Jan 1: As we entered in a new year, cricketers across the globe greeted their fans and loved ones, a happy and prosperous new year.

The cricketers also appealed the world to spread peace and communal harmony in the new year and make it a better place to live as we bade adieu to 2016.

Several former and current cricketers took to their Twitter handles to greet their fans also wished for overall prosperity.

If former India captain Sachin Tendulkar shared his image of his new year celebrations while former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video message for his fans.

This is how cricketers greeted:

OneIndia News