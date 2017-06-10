Sachin Tendulkar thanks 'greatly proudful' fan from Kerala

Bengaluru, June 10: A fan from Kerala has penned a letter to "God of cricket" Sachin Tendulkar and the batting legend has posted it on his Twitter page thanking her.

Anjana from Kerala has written how she is "greatly proudful" to have born in the era of Tendulkar. She said Tendulkar's character was "noble" and that is the reason fans loved him.

"I don't know how to begin, because I am writing to one who inspired me most - God of cricket. Now, I am not at all sure about whether this letter reaches the right hands or not. Hoping the best, I am beginning," she started.

She continued, "Myself - Anjana, plus two student from Kerala I am greatly proudful to be born in the era of your matches - not matches, exactly poem of cricket bat. It is not only your talent, but also your character is noble. And that is the chief reason why we love you."

Tendulkar posted this letter on his Twitter page yesterday (June 9) and wrote, "Anjana, thank you so much for your letter! It is fans like you who have inspired me to keep striving to do better and better. #FanFriday."

She also invited Tendulkar to her home when the batting legend is in Kerala next time.

The Master Blaster's biopic "Sachin - A Billion Dreams" released last month and fans loved it. The Indian cricket team watched the movie before heading to England for the Champions Trohy 2017.

Here is the full lettter from Sachin's fan

OneIndia News