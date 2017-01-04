Sachin Tendulkar speaks on MS Dhoni's decision to quit captaincy

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar today (January 4) joined cricketers and fans across the world to congratulate Mahendra Singh Dhoni on a successful captaincy career. Tendulkar said it was a day to "celebrate" and "respect" Dhoni.

Dhoni quits as captain; Twitter reactions

On Wednesday evening, Dhoni shocked the cricketing world by announcing his decision, through the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to step down from ODI and T20I leadership.



SR Tendulkar

MS Dhoni

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 126 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 190 runs

The senior selection committee of the BCCI will pick India squads for the England series on Friday (January 6). The series starts in Pune on January 15. When many thought Dhoni would continue as captain, in his usual style, he surprised. Virat Kohli will now be the skipper in all 3 formats.

In a statement, Tendulkar, who played with Dhoni, congratulated the wicketkeeper-batsman for a wonderful career.

.@msdhoni #captain pic.twitter.com/8IFLI8geRE — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2017

"Congratulations to MSD (MS Dhoni) on a wonderful career as a captain leading India to success in both T20 and ODI World Cups," Tendulkar, who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning team under Dhoni's captaincy, said.

"Haven seen him emerge from an aggressive player to a steady and decisive captain. It's a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision. Wish MSD the very best as he continues entertaining us on the field with his exploits," he added.

The 35-year-old Dhoni is India's most successful captain in all three formats. He retired from Test cricket in December 2014. He will be available for selection as a player in the limited overs format.

Dhoni is the only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's (ICC) global trophies - World Twenty20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). Under his leadership, India became the number one side in the world in ICC Test Rankings.

OneIndia News