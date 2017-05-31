Sachin Tendulkar's tips helped Harmanpreet Kaur at Women's Big Bash League

Bengaluru, May 31: Even after being the first Indian woman cricketer to receive an offer from Surrey to take part in the England’s T-20 KIA League from 10th August this year, Harmanpreet Kaur seems to be obsessed over her maiden experience of playing in Australian T-20 league Big Bash last year.

Especially, the 28-year old batsman from Moga village in Punjab cannot forget the praise from two Australian superstars Adam Gilchrist and Michael Hussey for that brilliantly executed six through a lofted cover drive, she unleashed in her opening match in the Big Bash against Melbourne Stars.

Harmanpreet said over the phone from Pune: “It was my debut in the Big Bash with Sydney Thunder. I scored 47 off 28 balls, launching three fours and two sixes.

"Adam Gilchrist was sitting the commentary box in that match. Immediately after the end of the match, Gilchrist came to me and praised a lot for that particular shot.

"Then after a couple of days we attended a function where Mike Hussey was also a guest. I asked him for an autograph and he replied me saying that that lofted cover drive is hardly seen even in the men’s cricket!

"He was amazed to have watched the correctness of that cover drive. I still cannot forget the appreciation.”

But despite the elation, Harmanpreet who has already scored 2915 runs in 139 international matches and already been the captain of Indian T-20 team in the Asia Cup, said, “I was confident about scoring runs in the Big Bash (she scored 296 runs with an average of 59).”

The reason behind her confidence was legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s priceless advice before Harmanpreet left from Australia.

The cricketer who also bowls in the international matches and has also 38 wickets, revealed: “After the call from Sydney Thunder to play in the Big Bash, I met Sachin sir at a function in Mumbai.

"I cannot believe that a legend like him was so kind and frank to give me invaluable tips on the bouncy pitches in Australia as well as he also gave me guidance on my approach towards the game. With that advice, I gained a lot of confidence already before I started playing in Big Bash.”

OneIndia News