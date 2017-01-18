Sachin Tendulkar only Indian player in Stuart Broad's all-time XI

New Delhi, Jan 18: Senior England pacer Stuart Broad has picked up his all-time Playing XI and named current England skipper Alastair Cook as its captain.

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the lone Indian player in the list which has three English and four Australian players in the list.



Broad's team comprises four Australians in Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, one West Indian in Brian Lara, Sir Richard Hadlee from New Zealand, Tendulkar and South Africa's Jacques Kallis.

Three English cricketers in the list are Cook, Matthew Prior and James Anderson. However, there is no place for any Pakistani and Sri Lankan cricketer in the list picked up by Broad.

📺@stuartbroad8 is the latest star to name his All Time Cricketing XI! pic.twitter.com/mZSKLpu6Y8 — Lord's Ground (@HomeOfCricket) January 16, 2017

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne was named the vice-captain of the team.

Broad's all-time playing XI was revealed through Lord's Cricket YouTube channel, with the criteria being that he had to have played with or against them, or have been strongly influenced by the players mentioned, claimed a Sport24 report.

(Sachin Tendulkar lone Indian in Brendon McCullum's all-time XI)

The 30-year-old pacer from England chose Cook and Hayden as the openers of his squad followed by Ponting, Tendulkar and Lara in the middle order.

South African all-rounder Kallis is the sole Protea in Broad's list followed by English glovesman Prior. However, what's shocking is the fact that Broad preferred Prior over legendary Australian wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist.

Here are cricketers who found a mention in Stuart Broad's all-time XI:

1. Alastair Cook (England - captain)

2. Matthew Hayden (Australia)

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

4. Sachin Tendulkar (India)

5. Brian Lara (West Indies)

6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

7. Matthew Prior (England - wicketkeeper)

8. Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand)

9. Shane Warne (Australia - vice-captain)

10. Glenn McGrath (Australia)

11. James Anderson (England)

OneIndia News