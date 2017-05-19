Sachin Tendulkar meets PM Narendra Modi a week before his movie release

New Delhi, May 19: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi a week a before the release of his movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

The much-awaited movie on the life of this cricket maestro is scheduled to release on May 26 (Friday) all over India.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted two photographs of him meeting honourable Prime Minister.

His first tweet read: "Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings."

His second tweet read: "Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams"

Narendra Modi himself tweeted: "Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people."

Tendulkar briefed the Prime Minister about the movie and received his blessings. TOI quoted a source close to the cricketer: "Sachin discussed the key aspects of the movie. Hon'ble Prime Minister was appreciative and gave very positive feedback.

"He said that Sachin's story will inspire many including children on how to arise above challenges and succeed."

The movie directed by British directed James Erskine will throw light on the entire life of the player, from his growing up days to his road to glory as well as on his family life.

Legendary Oscar and Grammy winning Indian music composer A.R Rahman is the music director of the movie.

