Sachin Tendulkar-inspired cricket game launched

Pune, Jan 11: JetSynthesys, a digital and technology company, today, January 11, announced the launch of a game on cricket, 'Sachin Saga Warm Up' under its gaming arm Playizzon.

The company is associated with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who trains the players to gain expertise in playing the game.

Sachin Saga Warm Up is a batting game, where players across the globe can compete in real time. This 2-minute powerplay allows users to get assistance from Sachin himself on shot selection based on where the ball pitches and what kind of delivery it is.

The game targets people belonging to the age group of 8 years  45 years and is also going to be made available in 7 languages.

Sharing his thoughts on the game Tendulkar said, "The Sachin Saga Warm-up will serve as a prequel to "Sachin Saga" where gamers across age groups can play an exciting new format of cricket digitally! I look forward to receiving the feedback as users play each delivery on its merit."

