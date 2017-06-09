Sachin, Sourav, Laxman meet to select India coach

London, June 9: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI met on Thursday (June 8) and discussed the process for the selection of Team India's head coach and it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time.

The CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, had an internal meeting on late Thursday (June 8) and it is believed all three want the Kumble to continue as the chief coach of the Indian team.

Sources were quoted by NDTV as saying, that trio of Ganguly, Laxman and Tendulkar -- who had roped in Kumble in place of Ravi Shastri -- are not too keen on replacing the legendary leg-spinner.

Save one office-bearer, who is believed to be close to former BCCI president N Srinivasan and is a staunch Kumble critic, the others are against setting a precedent where virtually the Indian captain decides on who will be the coach of the side.

"Whether it is Anil Kumble retained or anyone else roped in, whoever gets the job will be given a contract till 2019 World Cup," acting BCCI president CK Khanna told PTI before the CAC was set to meet.

The news of skipper Virat Kohlis alleged difference with Kumble has been making rounds for some time now. The BCCI invited applications for coach's post and even a section of officials, who are anti-Kumble convinced Virender Sehwag to apply for the post.

The magnitude of problem according to BCCI insiders has been blown out of proportion.

OneIndia News