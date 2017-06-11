Sachin, Sourav, Laxman did not ask for money to select coach: BCCI

New Delhi, June 11: The BCCI on Sunday (June 11) clarified that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman did not ask for money to select the Indian coach.

A news piece was carried by "The Indian Express" newspaper today (June 11) which claimed that the former cricketers apparently asked to be compensated to perform their duties.

The Indian cricket board released an official statement to completely reject the news report. The six applicants for the coach's position are Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus.

The CAC members met in London on Thursday (June 8) to discuss about selecting the next coach of India. The CAC informed BCCI that they would revert to the board at an "appropriate time".

Kumble's term as head coach ends with Champions Trophy. However, he is likely to get one-tour extension as India travel to West Indies for a limited overs series starting on June 23.

The official statement from BCCI's CEO Rahul Johri read

"The Indian Express Newspaper of 11th June (today), carries a news item stating that there was a claim by the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), for being compensated for their meetings held to select a head coach for the Indian Cricket Team. BCCI wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts.

The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian Cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded.

BCCI wishes to reiterate the fact that the guidance and recommendations of the CAC are invaluable for the betterment of Indian cricket and we urge the publication to withdraw the said article and make suitable amends."

