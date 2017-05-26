Sachin - A Billion Dreams: Nostalgic fans react after watching 'God's own biography'

New Delhi, May 26: The much awaited biopic on India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams has hit theatres on Friday (May 26) amid much fanfare.
Cricketers attend screening; Bollywood in awe of 'God of cricket'
The docudrama made on the life and works of one of the most iconic cricketer in India has been released on 2400 screens in India, while on 400 screens overseas.
The film has already enthralled the Indian cricketers who watched the movie during the special screening arranged by the former India captain.
Even Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were in Sachin's awe after watching the movie.
The movie directed by British filmmaker James Erskine and music is composed by Oscar and Grammy winner Indian music director AR Rahman.
The movie focuses on the entire life of the living legend of Indian and world cricket. From his childhood days to playing cricket as well as his family life has been shown in the biopic.
The film has drawn positive reviews from critics and fans are getting nostalgic watching their favourite cricketer on the silver screen.
This is how fans reacted on Twitter after watching the movie:
|
Taran Adarsh
This is what Film critic and analyst had to say after watching the movie.
|
Fan salutes legend of Sachin
"Sir Sachin's #SachinABillionDreams first review: 'Pride, emotion and every Indian's story' big happy sir," wrote a fan on Twitter.
|
'No one can replace Sachin'
A Sachin Tendulkar fan said Sachin can't be replaced by anyone.
|
Fan hails Sachin for his hard work
A legend endures pain for years for a reason..watch untold story of true pain, hard work and patience.
|
Fan gets emotional watching Sachin's biopic
An emotional fan recorded a scene from Sachin's biopic to express his feelings.
|
Legends wait for Sachin's movie
This is how a fan compared Sachin's biopic with other movies.
|
Fan gets speechless
A fan tweeted that he couldn't describe the feelings in 140 characters after watching Sachin's biopic.
|
God's own biography
This is what a fan had to say after watching the biopic on Sachin.
|
'Sachin will never retire'
Sachin Tendulkar will never retire said another enthusiastic fan.
|
Audience gets emotional
"Excellent Feel Good movie with AR Rahman background music and last 30 minutes tears in all audience," wrote a fan.
Cricketers and actors, who watched the movie were already going gaga over the movie. Now, even the fans are getting nostalgic after watching Sachin's journey.
OneIndia News