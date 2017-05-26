Sachin - A Billion Dreams: Nostalgic fans react after watching 'God's own biography'

New Delhi, May 26: The much awaited biopic on India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams has hit theatres on Friday (May 26) amid much fanfare.

Cricketers attend screening; Bollywood in awe of 'God of cricket'

The docudrama made on the life and works of one of the most iconic cricketer in India has been released on 2400 screens in India, while on 400 screens overseas.

The film has already enthralled the Indian cricketers who watched the movie during the special screening arranged by the former India captain.

Even Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were in Sachin's awe after watching the movie.

The movie directed by British filmmaker James Erskine and music is composed by Oscar and Grammy winner Indian music director AR Rahman.

The movie focuses on the entire life of the living legend of Indian and world cricket. From his childhood days to playing cricket as well as his family life has been shown in the biopic.

The film has drawn positive reviews from critics and fans are getting nostalgic watching their favourite cricketer on the silver screen.

This is how fans reacted on Twitter after watching the movie:

Cricketers and actors, who watched the movie were already going gaga over the movie. Now, even the fans are getting nostalgic after watching Sachin's journey.

OneIndia News