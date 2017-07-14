Mumbai, July 14: Current Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians received a special gift from the COO of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Triple H.

As promised by WWE Superstar Triple H, the customized WWE Title Belt has arrived in Mumbai at the office of the IPL franchise.

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma took the belt and proudly posed for a few images with the customized WWE Title Belt.

"@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia," wrote Triple H on his Twitter handle.

An elated Rohit Sharma thanked the WWE superstar for his gesture and termed holding the WWE championship belt as unreal.

"This is unreal, to be holding this championship belt from the champion himself. Lot of fond memories. Thank you @TripleH & @WWE @mipaltan," replied Rohit.

Mumbai Indians, won the IPL title for record third time, by defeating Rising Pune Supergaint by 1 run in a thrilling final on May 22.

Mumbai are the only team in the history of the home grown Indian T20 league to win it three times.

WWE are making constant efforts to promote the game amongst Indian audiences. They even sent their star players on Extra Innings T20 during the IPL, in a bid to expand fans base in the country.

OneIndia News