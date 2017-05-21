Hyderabad, May 21: Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar today (May 21) heaped praise on youngster Rishabh Pant, calling him a "special talent".

Ahead of the IPL final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tonight, Tendulkar was asked about the Indian youngsters who played in the 10th edition of the Twenty20 league.

Tendulkar, who is the "icon" of MI, said he was impressed with Nitish Rana (MI), Pant (Delhi Daredevils), Rahul Tripathi (RPS), Basil Thampi (Gujarat Lions) and Mohammed Siraj (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

"Rishabh Pant is a special talent. He is a combination of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. It is wonderful to watch," Tendulkar told the host broadcaster Sony MAX.

Tendulkar also lauded the 19-year-old Pant for playing in difficult times during IPL 10 after losing his father one day (April 4) before the tournament started.

"It is difficult (to overcome the loss of his father and play). I can fully understand. Same thing happened to me in 1999 World Cup. I came back to India (from England) for a couple of days and went to play again. It takes time to overcome such an irreparable loss. Full marks to Rishabh and also to his family for supporting him in difficult times. In such difficult times you need the support of the family," Tendulkar said.

During the 1999 World Cup in England, Tendulkar lost his father Ramesh. He returned to India and flew back to Britain to play the tournament. He scored a century (140 not out) against Kenya after returning from his father's funeral.

Pant is in the running to bag the IPL 10's "Emerging Player" award. The left-hander scored 366 runs in 14 matches for DD.

OneIndia News