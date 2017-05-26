Rishabh Pant purchases brand new Mercedes SUV after successful outing in IPL 2017

By:
New Delhi, May 26: Young India batsman Rishabh Pant is enjoying the break after a successful outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

The aggressive left-handed from Delhi Daredevils has now decided to spend some money earned during the cash-rich league.

The talented 19-year-old batsman has recently bought an all new Mercedes SUV and the images of his brand new car became viral on social media. 

Here are a few images of Pant posing with his new car on Instagram:

Pant had a good show in IPL 10

Rishabh Pant had an impressive performance in the IPL 10. He was one of the contenders of the emerging player of the tournament.

Pant aggregated a total of 366 runs in 14 IPL matches at an average of 26.14.

However, Delhi Daredevils managed to win just 6 out of their 14 matches and finished sixth on the points table. But everybody was impressed with his performances and the maturity the 19-year-old showed in the tournament.

His match-winning knock of 97 against Gujarat Lions in the league stage was one of the highlights of the tenth edition of the tournament.

Pant smashed six boundaries and nine sixes in his 43 ball innings and targetted Gujarat bowlers at will.

Impressed with his performances in the home-grown league, legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid praised the youngster.

Pant, who was part of India's T20 squad against England, wasn't picked up for India's squad for Champions Trophy 2017.

Friday, May 26, 2017
