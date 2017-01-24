Revealed! Here is the reason behind new and improved Eden Gardens pitch

Kolkata, Jan 24: Who were the men behind that deadly Chris Woakes short pitched delivery that struck Yuvraj Singh’s ribs in the last one-day international (ODI) match between India and England at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (January 22)?

The bouncy and fast pitch at Eden, which pretty much resembled like an English pitch, was the new game changer. There were two men behind the scenario to have changed the recent character of the pitch here.

The two pitch curators Ashis Bhowmick, the pitch curator from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the other man is Sujon Mukherjee.

Mukherjee is working as the curator of Eden Gardens for past couple of years. Interestingly, he has represented senior Bengal a lot of times in seventies and eighties.

Asked on how these two men changed the character of Eden Gardens track after they received full support from CAB president Sourav Ganguly, Sujon Mukherjee said, “There is a place named Canning, located in South 24 Parganas. It is around two hours from Kolkata. We went to that place to find the soil that was required first to initiate for a new type of pitch. After roaming around a lot, we finally traced out the soil and it was picked up after having dug around 70 feet deep inside the ground.”

Sujon clarified saying, “This soil always remains hard and it lasts for long time.”

After having solved the soil problem, the curators moved up to search the quality grass.

“Sujon travelled to Orissa to bring the special Barmuda grass. This grass is nowadays used all around the world, especially in Australia and in South African grounds,” Ashis Bhowmick said.

According to the curators, the Barmuda grass is more tolerant in terms of hardness and sustenance. This grass also helps the hard soil to prevent from contravention.

Simultaneously, the curators have also bought an ultra modern tendon rolling machine to make the bounce even.

Sujon revealed, “Actually a perfect blend of soil, grass and rolling machine created the wonder, which the pitch at Eden Gardens used to show in sixties and seventies."

