Record holder Jhulan Goswami dreams of winning World Cup

Potchefstroom, May 11: It was difficult to catch Jhulan Goswami in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday (May 19) where the Arjuna awardee fast bowler created history by taking her 181st wicket, the highest in women’s cricket in ODIs.

Jhulan Goswami becomes leading wicket-taker

After several attempts, she could be contacted. She was tired but at the same time, she seemed nonchalant even after having created the history.

The 34-year old fast bowler from Bengal, when asked about her rare feat, said: “Actually I was playing. So I did not care much about the record.

"It was Shikha, my teammate who informed me that I had crossed Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s tally of 180 wickets in ODIs.“

Jhulan scalped three wickets in the match against South Africa on Tuesday.

The former Indian skipper, however, seemed nostalgic while remembering her struggling childhood days. She said: “I can recall those days in my childhood when I was not allowed to play cricket with the boys in my locality in Chakdaha, my birthplace as no girls that time used to play cricket in my locality.

"I was taken by the boys only to field on the line. Even when I got an opportunity one day to bowl I had to listen to a lot of taunts.

"They are my inspiration. My zeal and determination became stronger. I travelled from Chakdaha to Kolkata by train for around two-and-half hours every day and that painful journey had become my inspiration.”’

The bowler who has 271 wickets in total, said she is dedicating this achievement to each and every individual who had helped her grow as a fast bowler.

She continued: “Unless those people including my coaches, captains and my teammates in all sections from Bengal to Indian team had not co-operated, I would not have reached the landmark.”

The fast bowler revealed that she idolises Australian great Glenn McGrath. “Glenn McGrath is the bowler I have idolised. I was lucky to have his suggestions in Sydney and from then I have tried to follow those suggestions,” said Jhulan.

She ended saying, “Winning World Cup is my ultimate aim. If we can do that I will get the biggest gift of my career.”

OneIndia News