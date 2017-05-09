RCB's AB de Villiers returns home after learning 'tough lessons' in IPL 2017

Bengaluru, May 9: South Africa's star batsman AB de Villiers has returned home after a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RCB, who are out of play-offs contention, will conclude IPL 10 journey on Sunday (May 14) with a game against Delhi Daredevils (DD). However, De Villiers has left India to prepare for next month's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England. (CT 17 schedule)



De Villiers, who missed the start of IPL due to back injury, tallied 216 runs from 9 matches with 1 half century. His highest was 89 not out. (CT 17 squads)

It was a disappointing season for the South African right-hander and his RCB team-mates. They managed just 2 wins from 13 matches. They are rooted to the last place in the Points Table. (Kohli says sorry to RCB fans)

After heading home, De Villiers took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to say he had learnt "tough lessons" in IPL 2017.

"A disappointing #IPL2017. Some tough lessons learnt that we take in to next year! Happy to be home with the family before the #CT17 in June," he tweeted last night (May 8).

The 33-year-old De Villiers will captain South Africa in Champions Trophy. They are in Group B with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India-South Africa game is scheduled for June 11 (Sunday) at The Oval.

