Ravindra Jadeja thanks PM Narendra Modi for inspiring him, rides bicycle to keep fit

North Sound (Antigua), June 29: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday (June 29) thanked country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring him.

Jadeja, who is in the Carinbbean Islands for the limited overs series, took to his Twitter handle to thank PM Modi for inspiring Indians across the globe to be simple and remain fit.

A day after PM Modi was seen riding a bicycle gifted to him by his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. The Netherlands' PM gifted Modi a bicycle, which the PM accepted with open heart.

Jadeja seemed to have been inspired by Modi's gesture that he himself took a bicycle and set out on a fitness ride early in the morning.

"Thanks a lot sir. You inspiring all the Indians around the world. #greatmen #proudindian," tweeted Jadeja while sharing his and PM Modi's image riding a bicycle.

Thanks a lot sir. You inspiring all the Indians around the world. #greatmen #proudindian https://t.co/k6XnlvjD3p — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) June 29, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday (June 28), Team India began their preparations for the third one-day international (ODI) game against West Indies, scheduled on June 30, by spending time in the nets.

Team led by skipper Virat Kohli were seen sweating it out in the nets to cover all the departments of the game on Wednesday (June 28).

The BCCI shared the images of the practice session of the Men In Blue. Kohli was seen taking some rest after a tiring session in the nets.

