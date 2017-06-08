India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja becomes father

Bengaluru, June 8: Team India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja became a father to a baby girl on Thursday (June 8).

The all-rounder from Saurashtra, who got married in April 2016 at Rajkot to Riva Solanki. The couple is now blessed with a baby girl.

Jadeja is currently in England with the Indian Cricket Team playing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India defeated Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament by 124 runs. Jadeja was included in the starting XI ahead of seasoned off-spinner R. Ashwin.

The all-rounder took 2 wickets in 8 overs giving away 43 runs. He took two crucial wickets of Pakistan's top scorer Azhar Ali and veteran batsman Mohammed Hafeez.

India face Sri Lanka today (June 8) at The Oval in their second match. A win today would ensure their semi-final spot. Jadeja after an impressive show against Pakistan is likely to be retained in the playing XI.

Here are some fans who congratulated Ravindra Jadeja

Congratulations Sir Ravindra Jadeja... — Ashis Mahato (@TheAshisMahato) June 8, 2017

Sir Ravindra Jadeja became father pic.twitter.com/SbPmSA2FbM — saksham vaishya (@SakshamVaishya) June 8, 2017

#R_Solanki gave God bless gift to Jaddu Jadeja's wife #RivaSolanki gave birth to a fairy.congratulations! to #jaddu for joined father club. — Rohit Sharmaℹ (@IMro_0450) June 8, 2017

Another SuperKing Blessed with Little Princess.

MS Dhoni - Ziva

Raina - Gracia

Now @imjadeja blessed with baby girl. Congrats.@ChennaiIPL — DHONIsm ♥ (@DHONIism) June 8, 2017

