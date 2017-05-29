Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather passes away as cricketer prepares for Champions Trophy 2017

Chennai, May 29: Chennai, May 29: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had a decent outing in the warm-up tie against New Zealand in the run up to the Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday (May 28).

But little did anyone knew that the off-spinner was battling a personal loss during the practice game at Oval on Sunday (May 28).

Ashwin's grandfather S Narayanasamy passed away in Chennai due to age-related illness, family sources told on Sunday (May 28).

The 92-year-old passed away on Saturday (May 27) and his last rites were performed on Sunday evening.

Narayanasamy, a former Southern Railway employee and a cricket lover, had a big role to play in Ashwin's early years as a player, Awshin's father Ravichandran told PTI.

Narayanasamy is survived Ravichandran and a daughter and three grandchildren.

At a time when he was preparing for making a comeback on the cricket field after a gap of two months, Ashwin heard the news about the demise of his grandfather.

But the tall Tamil Nadu cricketer showed great character when he kept his emotions aside and performed the national duty by participating in the warm-up match against New Zealand.

Ashwin bowled 6 overs in the match and picked up one wicket. The cricketer is expected to play a key role in India's campaign in the prestigious ICC tournament.

