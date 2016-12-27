Ravichandran Ashwin's 2016 couldn't have been better: Wife gives birth to a 'carrom baby'

Chennai, Dec 27: The outgoing year 2016 had another moment of joy for India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, who had a remarkable year in his cricketing career, became father of a second child as his wife Prithi Ashwin gave birth to a baby girl.



The couple was blessed with the baby girl on December 21, a day after India defeated England at Chennai in the fifth and final Test match.

The couple, however, revealed the news after a gap of 5 days.

"I delivered carrom baby #2 on the 21st. She waited out a State-wide shut down thanks to the cyclone AND 5 days of Test cricket at Chepauk," tweeted Prithi Ashwin.

"She arrived the next day. We Didn't want to steal Appas 'Cricketer of the Year' moment, so telling you guys now."

"#Pavilionterracebaby ?? So yes, baby girl it is. Santa was kind at the end of a rough and emotionally draining 2016. Also RIP sleep in 2017," tweeted Ashwin's wife.

"I thought my water would break when we won that game and I was going to have the baby at Chepauk. Now, THAT would have been some story," she further added.

So yes,baby girl it is.Santa was kind at the end of a rough and emotionally draining 2016.



Ashwin, who was in sensational form, finished 2016 at a record high. The 30-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder bagged ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016 awards.

Ashwin, the No. 1 Test bowler in the world, ended the calendar year 2016 with 72 wickets from 12 Test matches under his belt.

Ashwin is only the fifth player in history of Test cricket to grab over 25 wickets and score over 300 runs in a series, during five-Test rubber against England.

