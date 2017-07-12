Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid congratulated by cricketing fraternity for India job

New Delhi, July 12: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally selected Ravi Shastri as the new coach of the Indian cricket team after much drama and controversy.

Shastri, Dravid, Zaheer: The right guides

The other members of the coaching staff were also announced with former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan appointed bowling coach and former star batsman Rahul Dravid appointed as overseas batting consultant.

The three will guide the Indian team till the 2019 ODI World Cup.

"As part of the process for selecting the Head Coach, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman conducted the interviews and recommended these appointments in the best interest of the Indian Cricket," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

(CoA welcomes CAC's recommendation)

A veteran of 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals (ODI), the 55-year-old Shastri had earlier served as the Team Director for India's tour of England in 2014 to the 2016 World T20, where India lost to West Indies.

(Shastri appointed India coach, Zaheer named bowling coach)

Shastri was overlooked last year and the CAC picked celebrated spinner and former skipper Anil Kumble for a one-year term. That term, however, ended on a controversial note after the last month's ICC Champions Trophy in England.

The announcement was preceded by several hours of high drama, the BCCI initially refused to deny or confirm widespread media reports that Shastri has been given the coveted post. However, with the CAC yet to take a final call on the issue, the BCCI was forced to clear the air.

Finally, the BCCI announced the name of the new India coach few hours after denying it.

The news of the trio's appointment for the head coach and support staff was welcomed with open hands by former India cricketers and experts.

This is how several cricketers and experts reacted over appointment of the trio:

OneIndia News