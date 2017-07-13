Ravi Shastri's appointment as head coach good for Team India, Indian cricket: Chetan Sharma

New Delhi, July 13: Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has lauded the BCCI's decision to appoint Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of Team India and termed it good for Team India as well as Indian cricket.

Sharma, who has played 23 Tests and 65 ODIs for India, said that he was backing Shastri for the coveted job from day one for the latter is someone who can manage this Indian side well.

Sharma was quoted by the Indian Express as saying,"I have been saying this for a long time that Ravi Shastri should be made coach. Our captain was comfortable with Ravi and the team members also. We have to see that here we do not need a coach at this level. We need a person who can man manage well and the person who has handled it well and the team was happy with him is suitable for the team. If there was some other coach, then again, there would have been a problem like it happened in Anil Kumble's case. With the World Cup in 2019, whatever the team wants is okay."

When asked about why the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising the trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman invited applications for the new coach, Sharma said that CAC had to follow the procedure.

"Sometimes one has to follow the procedure. There are some things which should not come out of the dressing room. The COA followed the procedure and they knew the team's choice. Reconfirming the option is not bad and if the captain needs Ravi Shastri, there is no harm in it. It is not easy to manage for captain and coach. Whatever happened, it might have solved in a different way. Nobody can surpass Anil Kumble in terms of his achievement as cricketer," he added further.

Shastri, who served as the Team Director from 2014-2016, on Tuesday (July 11) returned as the head coach of the side after prolonged deliberations by the CAC. The CAC also named former India cricketer Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach while legend Rahul Dravid as the batting consultant for overseas tour.

Post his appointment as the head coach, Shastri exuded confidence in the Kohli-led side and said the current team has the pedigree to perform in all conditions.

"It can be a better Test team than any Indian team we have had. This is a team you can travel with. There is a battery of pacers which can do well in all conditions. Their age is such that they are playing at the right time," Shastri told reporters on Wednesday (July 12).

