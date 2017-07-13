Ravi Shastri may pitch in for Arun as bowling coach

New Delhi, July 13: The newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri may pitch in for the return of bowling coach Bharat Arun since Zaheer Khan is not keen on the job full time, limiting it to a consultant role.

In fact, in his meeting with the Cricket Advisory Committee, Ravi Shastri had asked to get back Arun, a former India pacer from Tamil Nadu, as full-time bowling coach. But the CAC was not really keen on it.

Names of former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie, now the interim head coach of Papua New Guinea, and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad were floated around, but Shastri was firm on his demand for Arun. Eventually, Zaheer was appointed on a consultant role.

Shastri may meet the BCCI/CoA officials soon to press for his demand for Arun. It does not mean that Shastri has anything against Zaheer and the Mumbaikar has only respect for him.

Shastri's argument could be that the team needs a full-time bowling coach than relying on Zaheer in patches. Arun was the bowling coach of the Indian team after Australian Joe Daws departed in 2014 and continued in the post till Shastri was replaced by Anil Kumble in 2016.

OneIndia News