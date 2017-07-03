Ravi Shastri is front-runner to be India Head Coach: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, July 3: Hours after reports of Ravi Shastri formally applying as the head coach of Team India surfaced, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Shastri is the top contendor for the coveted job.

Shastri applies for India coach

In an interview to NDTV, the legendary India cricketer said, "Ravi Shastri is the front-runner to be India coach."

Earlier in the day, an ANI report quoted BCCI sources as saying that Shastri, a former Team India director, has officially applied for the vacant Indian coach's position.

India head coach's post fell vacant after Anil Kumble decided to step down last month.

Kohli had differences with Kumble and that resulted in the latter quitting his position. He was offered a one-year contract in 2016 and was given one-tour extension after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. However, Kumble, at the last minute, opted out of the trip to the Caribbean islands, saying that the relationship with captain was "untenable".

Shastri is considered to be ahead of all in the race, ever since he confirmed that he will apply for the post, considering his proximity with skipper Kohli.

Shastri, as team's director had an impeccable record, before Kumble was given preference over him by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) last year.

Seven candidates so far have sent their applications for the post of India head coach.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri, former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus and ex-West Indies coach Phil Simmons have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.

The interview to select the next India coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former India captain Sourav Ganguly who is also part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) said earlier.

When asked about Team India's shock defeat at the hands of West Indies in the 4th ODI on Sunday (July 2) Gavaskar said it was just an off-day.

"Not worried about Team India's form. It was one off day," he added further.

India were stunned by West Indies in a thrilling low-scoring game by 11 runs. India couldn't manage to score 190 to beat Windies in 50 overs and lost the game.

