Ravi Shastri appointed Team India's coach till 2019 World Cup

New Delhi, July 11: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the coach of Indian cricket team till 2019 World Cup on Tuesday (July 11).

Shastri had earlier served as the Team India director between 2014 and 2016 and was considered as the frontrunner for the post.

He will succeed former India coach and legendary spinner Anil Kumble, who stepped down as the coach earlier last month, as the new coach.

Shastri (55) along with former India opener Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Richard Pybus were screened by the Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, on Monday (July 10).

Shastri was the top choice for the coveted job ever since he applied for it, as he is in the good books with the India skipper Virat Kohli and was the first choice of the cricketers.

The former India all-rounder led the Men in Blue to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2015 and World T20 2016.

Shastri had also applied for the job in 2016, but Kumble was picked over him by the CAC.

The CAC, however, deferred the announcement for the time being as they wanted to have a discussion with India skipper Virat Kohli.

"We respect his (Virat's) decision. At the end of the day it is his team, he is going to lead the team. He (Virat) will be consulted and no, he will not be the main person and he doesn't want to be the main person," Ganguly told reporters earlier in the day.

But the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) was unhappy with any further delay on this matter and asked the CAC as well as the BCCI to announce the name of the new coach today itself.

When asked about it, Ganguly said, "We will speak to him (Rai), I will speak to him. He is a very respected man," Ganguly said. "This afternoon I was suppossed to go to Delhi, but that has been cancelled. We will speak to him (Vinod Rai) because all that was announced yesterday was with everyone's permission and everybody was on board."

"He (Rai) has got the right (to ask us). The reason what we wanted to (hold back) was because Virat is on a holiday to America, and you don't want to disturb him in the break. If he is available on the phone, we will talk to him."

