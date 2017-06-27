Ravi Shastri to apply for India coach's job again

New Delhi, June 27: Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri is all set to appy for India head coach job and if a medi report is to be believed, he is "favourite" to get the nod from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to a report in "The New Indian Express", Shastri will apply for the job. Recently, BCCI reopened the process to find India's next head coach following the resignation of Anil Kumble.

Kumble was given a one-year contract last year. His term ended with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where India finished runner-up. Kumble was given one-tour extension and was set to go to the Caribbean islands. However, he quit at the last minute, as a result of differences with captain Virat Kohli.

"Yes, I have decided to apply for the job," Shastri told the newspaper today (June 27). Shastri, a former Team India Director, had lost out to Kumble in the coach selection process last year.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus had applied for the coach job last month when the BCCI advertised for the post.

On June 23, BCCI extended the timeline for coach applications. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the timeline for submission of applications for the post of 'Head Coach' for India Men's Cricket Team. The candidates who have applied earlier need not reapply and will be included in the final list of applicants.

"The last date for submission of applications is hence extended to the 9th of July, 2017. Interested candidates should send their application to coachappointment@bcci.tv and need to be available for personal/video interviews in the following week," BCCI said.

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will pick India's next coach. Last year, Shastri had appeared for coach job interview via a video conference and Ganguly had skipped it which resulted in the former attacking the former captain.

