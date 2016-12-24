Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu knock Karnataka out in 2 days to enter semi-finals

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka comprehensively by 7 wickets in the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy 2016/17 to reach the semi-final.

TN Vs Karnataka scorecard

It took Tamil Nadu just 2 days to bowl out Karnataka twice and pick up an easy win to stroll into the semi-finals. Tamil Nadu will face the winner of Mumbai and Hyderabad match in the last four stage.

Batting first Karnataka were bowled out for a mere 88 runs on the first day. Karnataka had several big names in their starting XI which includes India internationals, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar and others.

It was a green top surface which was totally utilised by Tamil Nadu fast bowler Aswin Crist who picked up six wickets in the first innings.

In reply, Tamil Nadu posted 152 runs with a decent 64 runs lead under their belt.

On the second day, Karnataka once again struggled with their batting as they were once again bowled out for just 150 runs. KL Rahul was the only successful batsman who scored 77.

Chasing 87 runs, Tamil Nadu lost 3 wickets only. Dinesh Karthik remained not out at 41.

OneIndia News