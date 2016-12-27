Jaipur, Dec 27: Gujarat's opening batsman Samit Gohel today (December 27) created history by scoring a world record 359 not out against Odisha in a Ranji Trophy quarter-final match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old right-handed batsman registered the highest ever unbeaten score by an opening batsman in first-class cricket history. Gohel scored 359 not out off 723 balls with 45 fours and 1 six.

According to noted cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, Gohel's 359 not out is the highest by an opener in first-class cricket while carrying the bat through the innings.

"WORLD RECORD! Samit Gohel's 359* is the highest indv score by an opening bat while carrying his bat thro' the inns in first-class cricket!," Menon tweeted.

Gohel was dismissed for just 4 runs in the first innings but made an huge impact in the second essay by scoring his maiden triple ton. Overall this was 5th triple hundred in this year's Ranji Trophy.

Gohel batted on 3 days of the match. He was 110 not out after 3rd day's (December 25) play while he was undefeated on 261 yesterday (December 26).

Gohel is only the 4th batsman in first-class history to carry the bat after scoring a triple ton. The last instance came 81 years ago, according to Menon.

Prior to this match, Gohel's highest score in first-class cricket was 104. He had hit 2 centuries in 27 matches.

Thanks to Gohel's mammoth knock on the 5th and final day of the last-8 encounter, Gujarat amassed 641 all out in 227.4 overs. Having taken a 64-run first innings lead, they entered the semi-finals. The match ended in a draw.

Recently, Karun Nair had hit a triple hundred (303 not out) against England in the fifth and final Test of the series in Chennai. India won the match.

Gujarat 263 and 641 (Samit Gohel 359 not out) drew with Odisha 199 and 81/1. Match drawn. Gujarat entered semi-finals on first innings lead.

Previous best: 357* by Surrey's Bobby Abel vs Somerset at The Oval in 1899 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2016

Samit Gohel 359* is the 4th triple centurion in fc cricket history to carry his bat thro' the inns! The last one did it 81 yrs ago in 1935! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2016

