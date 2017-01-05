Rajkot, Jan 5: Mumbai's 17-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw today (January 5) hit a century to join an elite list of cricketers that includes batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The right-handed Shaw hit a hundred against Tamil Nadu on the 5th and final day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final to become the 13th batsman from Mumbai to reach the three-figure mark on debut.

Shaw was lucky to have reached the milestone after he was caught off a noball on 99. Vijay Shankar was the bowler.

Shaw had edged the ball to slip but umpires checked for noball and Shanker had overstepped, which was confirmed by the TV umpire. Shaw completed his ton in 152 balls. He was finally dismissed for 120 (175 balls, 13x4, 1x6) with his team needing just 10 to win.

Shaw, as a 14-year-old, had smashed a world record 546 in a Harris Shield school match in Mumbai. Since then he was being hailed as one of the young batsmen to watch out for. He was part of India Under-19 team recently and was coached by Rahul Dravid there.

Ahead of the semi-final, he was called up to the Mumbai squad in place of Kevin Almeida. He failed in the first innings, scoring just 4 but made amends with a memorable ton in the second innings to take Mumbai to the final.

Chasing 251, Mumbai won by 4 wickets. They will face Gujarat in the final from January 10 in Indore.

For his ton, Shaw was adjudged 'Man-of-the-match'. After receiving the award, he thanked Dravid for teaching him "positive things" in Under-19 team.

"I spent about 25 days with Rahul (Dravid) sir. He taught me lot of positive things. Because of them I could achieve this (century)," Shaw said.

Babubhai Patel was the first debutant from Mumbai to hit a hundred in Ranji Trophy. He achieved the feat in 1935-36 season. Tendulkar did it in 1988-89.

