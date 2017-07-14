Colombo, July 14: World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga says he would ban Sri Lanka player agents if given the powers to do so.

"I will wait and watch and I might even go to courts against agents," Ranatunga said.

Naming a British national, who is said to manage most of Sri Lanka's top cricketers, Ranatunga said this agent had caused the downfall of country's cricket with the team losing to Zimbabwe.

Recently, Sri Lanka had lost the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe 3-2, leading the resignation of Angelo Mathews as Lankan captain. The defeat had caused widespread agitation in the Island nation and cricket lovers had blamed the Sri Lankan Cricket for handling the system ineptly.

"There needs to be an investigation if they (the agent) pays taxes and how they take the money out of the country," said the former left-handed batsman.

PTI