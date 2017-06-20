Rahul Dravid uncertain about Dhoni, Yuvraj's places in Indian team

Bengaluru, June 20: Legendary Indian batsman and former skipper Rahul Dravid spoke about MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's future with the Indian cricket team.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Dravid raised questions on whether the board and the selection committee should take a call on the future of these two veteran players.

Dravid was quoted: "It is a call that is got to be taken by the selectors and the management. And what they see as the road map for Indian cricket, and where they see the role of both these cricketers going ahead for the next couple of years.

"Is there a place for both of them? Is there a place for only one of them? Do you want to reassess it in a year's time, six months' time?

"Do you want to look at the available talent and see what they have to offer before going back to these two players?

"They have taken a decision to go to the West Indies with a full-strength squad. I really hope they are willing to experiment at least in the playing XI and give more opportunities to people.

"If you don't do that, suddenly you don't want to come to a situation and, say, in a year's time, where you say, 'We haven't given people chances so these are the only guys we have got.'

"Better position to be in: 'We have tried everything else, but we still feel that Yuvi and Dhoni are fit, they are playing very well, and they are the guys to see us through.' And no one will complain about that."

Neither Yuvraj nor Dhoni's performance was up to the mark in the Champions Trophy. While the southpaw managed to score 105 runs in 4 innings, MS Dhoni scored 67 in 2 innings.

Both the players are now 35 and going by their recent performances, Dravid's concern seems valid.

India are set to tour West Indies. The 15 member squad that will travel to the Caribbean has only two changes in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma has been rested and Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav has been included.

OneIndia News