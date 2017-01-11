Rahul Dravid turns 44: Cricketers and fans hail 'The Wall' on his birthday

New Delhi, Jan 11: As former India captain Rahul Dravid turned 44, cricketers and fans wished 'The Wall' on his birthday on Wednesday (January 11).

Dravid, who is one of the greatest middle-order classical batsmen of all time, has played 164 Tests and amassed 13,288 runs.



Before hanging up his boots, Mr Dependable has aggregated 10,889 runs out of 344 ODIs.

Dravid has been second Indian batsman after 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar in terms of scoring most international runs. The right-handed batsman from Karnataka scored overall 24,208 runs in international cricket, which comprised ODIs and Tests.

Dravid played just one T20 international game for India, that too against South Africa and scored 31.

He was part of the iconic 'Fab-Five' batsmen of Indian cricket, comprising Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Dravid.

He's the only other cricketer to slam centuries against all ten Test playing nations, with 36 centuries under his belt. Dravid achieved this incredible feat against Bangladesh in December 2004 after slamming 160 at Chittagong.

In his career spanning 16 years, Dravid played several incredible knocks and led India to several memorable victories.

He not only excelled as a batsman but also led the Indian side from the front after becoming the captain. Before MS Dhoni, Dravid was widely regarded as 'Captain Cool'.

Here's how cricketers and fans greeted 'The Wall' on his birthday:

