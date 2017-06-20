Rahul Dravid stays on as India A, Under-19 coach for 2 more years

Bengaluru, June 20: Former captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid will continue as India A and Under-19 team coach for another two years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended Dravid's coaching contract for another two years, as per a report in "The Indian Express" today (June 20).

BCCI had invited applications for India coach's job but the same procedure was not followed for India A and Under-19 teams. An official explained the reason.

"In Dravid's contract, there is a line which states the BCCI can give extension to him. Whereas in (Anil) Kumble's contract there is no clause of extension. That is why process (to call me applicants) was followed in Kumble's case," an unnamed BCCI official was quoted as saying the newspaper report.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman has approved Dravid's contract.

"The CAC has approved the two-year extension and now everything depends on money to be paid to Dravid. The earlier contract was for ten months and board paid him more than four crores. Now, a new contract with new salary has to be provided. There is chance that his appointment would come up at board special general body meeting," a source told the newspaper.

OneIndia News