Rahul Dravid shares inspirational video on how cricket contributed to his life

New Delhi, Jan 11: At a time when cricketing fraternity and fans are greeting Rahul Dravid on his 44th birthday celebration, several even wondered how 'The Wall' spent his day.

Rahul Dravid turns 44: cricketers greet 'The Wall' on his birthday

On this occassion, the former India captain shared an inspiring video on his Facebook page to explain how cricket has contributed to his life and how it gave a meaning to the lives of various others.



RS Dravid Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Mumbai Indians won by 33 runs

"Birthdays are an annual reminder of how much cricket has contributed to my life. It has been a gift that keeps on giving -- friendships, experiences, affection and so much more -- and that makes me incredibly grateful. Fortunately, it is a gift that can be passed on and shared with just about anyone and this is something that brings me joy. Here's a short video I'd like to share with you all today," wrote Dravid on his Facebook page.

The video shared by the legendary cricketer showed how cricket changed the life of people of every section of the society.

The video shows how the game of cricket helped an ordinary girl shape up her career as she became a full time cricketer; changed the life of a differently abled senior citizen. How a young driver, now, pledges to play cricket for the rest of his life and how the game gave a meaning to the life of a house wife.

Dravid, who is the coach of India A team, is one of the most inspiring cricketers of the generation for inculcates the spirit of cricket amongst youngsters. There is hardly any young cricketer who doesn't aspires to practice under Dravid's watch.

Dravid has shaped up the careers of several young cricketers in the existing Indian squad too.

Experts have widely acknowledged Dravid's role behind strong bench strength of the Indian cricket team.

Dravid, who is one of the finest classical batsmen of all time, has played 164 Tests and amassed 13,288 runs. Mr Dependable has also aggregated 10,889 runs out of 344 ODIs.

He is second Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to score most international runs. The right-handed batsman from Karnataka scored overall 24,208 runs in international cricket, which comprised ODIs and Tests.

OneIndia News