Rahul Dravid to Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson: Don't bat like me in IPL 2017

New Delhi, May 5: Delhi Daredevils (DD) mentor Rahul Dravid has a piece of advice for youngsters Rishbah Pant and Sanju Samson, that is not to bat like him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. (Scorecard)

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Dravid was happy to see his wards Pant and Samson demolish Gujarat Lions (GL) bowlers at the Feroz Shah Kotla last night (May 4). (Match photos)



RS Dravid

RR Pant

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Mumbai Indians won by 33 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Delhi Daredevils won by 7 wickets

Pant blitzed 97 off 43 (6x4, 9x6) while Samson smashed 61 off 31 (7x6) as DD chased down 209 in 17.3 overs with 7 wickets to spare. (Twitter reactions to Pant's knock)

After the contest was over and the stadium empty, Dravid took over the microphone to interview Pant and Samson for the tournament's official website.

The batting legend advised that the duo should not watch videos of his batting when faced with a mammoth target of 209 in 20 overs.

"I am glad that when you were growing up you have learnt by actually watching me bat. Are you serious? (laughter). I used to bat exactly like that (smashing fours and sixes) (laughter again)," Dravid said as he was flanked by the youngsters.

"I am glad that they have not been watching too many videos of me batting when you need 209 in 20 overs.

"Well done boys. Terrific innings. Super stuff. Incredible innings from the two boys," he added.

Dravid praised Pant for not thinking of his hundred and going for a big shot even on 97. And he wanted both batsmen to remain not out and seal the game when the opportunity comes next time.

"I am a hard taskmaster. I hope that next time you finish the job (run chase) and stay not out. Well done boys," he concluded.

Watch the interview here

INTERVIEW: When the legendary Dravid told his boys @RishabPant777 & @IamSanjuSamson not to bat like him - by @PrajPP https://t.co/AWj4dRARYP pic.twitter.com/SP6FS98UPx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2017

OneIndia News