Rahul Dravid ideal person to succeed Anil Kumble as Team India coach, feels Ricky Ponting

New Delhi, May 26: Former Australia captain and legendary batsman Ricky Ponting feels Rahul Dravid would be the best man to replace Anil Kumble as the next coach of Indian cricket team.

Here's why BCCI is unhappy with Kumble

BCCI has already started the process to look for Team India's new coach and even invited applications for the same, as Kumble's contract will expire post Champions Trophy 2017.

The BCCI is apparently unhappy with Kumble and if reports are to be believed then, the board is not in the mood to extend the former India skipper's contract.

In such a scenario like this, Ponting has suggested that Dravid, who is the coach of India A and U-19 team, is the best suited be the next head coach of Indian cricket's the senior men's team.

Ponting feels Dravid has a lot to offer and the new crop of Indian cricketers will get to learn a lot from the veteran's experience.

As per a Zeenews report, Ponting was quoted as saying, "It's not my decision to make and it depends on what BCCI are looking for. Do they want an Indian coach or an overseas one? I don't think BCCI will find many better candidates than someone like him. If he's interested in doing the job, he will do a good job."

"He's got a lot of knowledge, is very experienced and understands all three formats because he has worked in IPL. He will be a great candidate but it depends on what the BCCI thinks is the best fit for the Indian cricket team and also depends on what the captain wants. Whatever Virat (Kohli) wants around the Test team, I am sure the BCCI will listen to him."

Kumble's aggressive push to restructure the central contracts of the Indian players and support staff hasn't gone down well with the board.

Of late, Kumble's stance on players' pay hike and the manner of his demands has not gone down well with the powers that be in the BCCI.

The board, however, hasn't closed the doors for Kumble as it said the present coach is still in contention.

"Obviously, he is in contention as the current chief coach," a BCCI official was earlier quoted by sources as saying.

OneIndia News