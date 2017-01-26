Rahul Dravid declines Bangalore University's honorary doctorate, wants to earn it

Bengaluru, Jan 26: Former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid has declined to accept an honorary doctorate degree from Bangalore University.

The university had decided to confer an honorary doctorate on Dravid but he has "in all humility declined to accept," said Thimme Gowda, the vice-chancellor of the university.



The 43-year-old Dravid has conveyed to the university that he would like to earn a Doctorate Degree by doing research in the field of sport.

"The Honourable Governor (Vajubhai Vala) and the Chancellor of Bangalore University had approved to confer Honorary Degree on Shri Rahul Dravid, former captain of Indian Cricket Team, at the 52nd Annual Convocation of Bangalore University scheduled to be held on 27.01.2017. However, Shri Rahul Dravid, while thanking Bangalore University for recognizing him for the Hon. Degree, has in all humility declined to accept the Hon. Degree. He has conveyed that he would try to earn a Doctorate Degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sport rather than receiving an Honorary Degree," Gowda said in a press release on Wednesday (January 25).

This is the second time that Dravid has refused an honorary doctorate from an university in Karnataka. Earlier in 2014, he was selected for the honour by Gulbarga University but Dravid did not accept.

