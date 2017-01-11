Rahul Dravid celebrates 44th birthday: Pics from Mr Dependable's memorable cricket journey

New Delhi, Jan 11: One of the finest players of Indian cricket Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday (Jan 11). In his 16-year long cricketing career, the former classical batsman from India was given several nicknames such as 'The Wall', 'Mr Dependable and 'Captain Cool'.

Rahul Dravid turns 44: Cricketers and fans hail 'The Wall' on his birthday

Dravid, who is hailed as one of the greatest middle-order classical batsmen of all time, played 164 Tests and amassed 13,288 runs and aggregated 10,889 runs out of 344 ODIs.

He was part of the iconic 'Fab-Five' of Indian cricket, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Dravid.

Dravid was the first Indian cricketer to have won the prestigious ICC Test and ICC Player of the Year awards in September 7, 2004.

The right-handed batsman scored 24,208 runs overall in international cricket, which comprised ODIs and Tests.

Here are a few images from the cricketing journey of the Indian legend:

Debut Test at Lord's Rahul Dravid debuted alongside Sourav Ganguly in Tests. The right-handed batsman scored 95 in that game which is remembered for Ganguly's century on debut. The Fab-Five of Indian cricket He was part of the iconic 'Fab-Five' of Indian cricket, comprising Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Dravid. Dravid bestowed with Padma Bhushan President Pranab Mukherjee presents Padma Bhushan to cricketer Rahul Dravid at Padma Awards 2013 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Rahul Dravid with the prestigious ICC Test & ICC Player of the Year awards, 2004. He was the first Indian cricketer to do so. #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/y2cvfKAfRb — Avinash Sharma (@avinashrcsharma) January 11, 2017 ICC Awards in 2004 He was the first cricketer to have won ICC Cricketer and Test Player of the Year Award in 2004. 'Rahul Sir' immensely popular among kids Rahul Dravid gives autographs to fans at a function in Bhubaneswar. Celebrates birthday with fans Rahul Dravid cuts a cake ahead of his birthday at a function organised by fans. Dravid played 100+ T20 games in IPL Rahul Dravid was the captain of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. He played 109 T20 games in the IPL and scored 2586 runs. Dravid played aggressively in IPL Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Dravid and Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir arguing during an IPL6 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Dravid popular among overseas' cricketers too Rajasthan Royals Captain Rahul Dravid and James Faulkner during a practice session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Fab-four in a single frame Rahul Dravid sharing stage with Souvav Ganguly, VVS Laxman during launch of autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar. Dravid with legendary Salim Durrani Rahul Dravid with former cricketer Salim Durrani at the release of the book "Sachin : Born to Bat" authored by Khalid AH Ansari in Mumbai. Dravid with Sir Viv Richards Rahul Dravid with legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards during Delhi Daredevils' practice session in Jaipur. Kohli taking suggestions from 'Dravid Sir' India's Test captain Virat Kohli along with India 'A' team coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session at MAC Stadium in Chennai. Last but not the least: That incredible innings at Kolkata That Very Very Special innings with Laxman at Kolkata's Eden Garden during Test against Australia. The duo put up a 376-run partnership to help India script a historic Test win.

OneIndia News