R Ashwin sweeps top honours at ICC annual awards: Cricketers, fans hail 'Thala Ashwin'

New Delhi, Dec 22: The International Cricket Council on Thursday (Dec 22) announced the ICC awards for the year 2016.

In an first, India's frontline spinner and number one Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, bagged top two awards.

30-year-old all-rounder from India was awarded prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and was also named the Test cricketer of the year, which many felt would go to his Test captain Virat Kohli.

Ashwin was also the only Indian in ICC's Test Team of the Year while Test skipper Kohli was chosen to lead the ODI Team of the Year.

Batsman Rohit Sharma and all-runder Ravindra Jadeja were the other two Indians who found a place in the ODI team.

Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, becoming the first player of his country to win the award.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock was selected the ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad was named the ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year while the West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite won the T20 International Performance of the Year.

Here's how fans and cricketers reacted to Ashwin's achievement:

