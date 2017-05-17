Pune beat Mumbai to enter IPL 10 final: Twitterati congratulate RPS, hail vintage MS Dhoni

New Delhi, May 17: Rising Pune Supergiant defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first qualifier to become first finalists of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Tuesday (May 16). (Match scorecard)

Defending a total of 162, Pune bowlers showed great skills as they restricted Mumbai to 149/9 in the stipulated 20 overs. (Dhoni on seventh heaven)

Young spinner Washington Sundar (3/16) and medium pacer Shardul Thakur (3/37) bowled exceptionally well to help Pune book a ticket to Hyderabad where they'll face winners of the second qualifier in the final.

Earlier, Pune rode on fine half-centuries from Manoj Tiwary and Ajinkya Rahane to post 162/4 against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium.

But it was a whirlwind knock of 26-ball 40 from former RPS skipper MS Dhoni that brought the momentum into Pune's favour at the end of their innings.

MS Dhoni along with Tiwary accumulated 41 runs from the final two overs but it was the 35-year-old finisher who did most of the damage for Pune.

It was Dhoni's brilliance with the bat and later a brilliant captaincy from Steve Smith, which never allowed the pressure ease from Mumbai.

Cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter to congratulate Rising Pune Supergiant as they registered a magnificent win.

Here's who said what about Pune's win:

OneIndia News