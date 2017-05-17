Pune beat Mumbai to enter IPL 10 final: Twitterati congratulate RPS, hail vintage MS Dhoni

New Delhi, May 17: Rising Pune Supergiant defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first qualifier to become first finalists of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Tuesday (May 16). (Match scorecard)
IPL Special Site; Play-offs schedule; Photos; Highlights
Defending a total of 162, Pune bowlers showed great skills as they restricted Mumbai to 149/9 in the stipulated 20 overs. (Dhoni on seventh heaven)
Young spinner Washington Sundar (3/16) and medium pacer Shardul Thakur (3/37) bowled exceptionally well to help Pune book a ticket to Hyderabad where they'll face winners of the second qualifier in the final.
Earlier, Pune rode on fine half-centuries from Manoj Tiwary and Ajinkya Rahane to post 162/4 against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium.
But it was a whirlwind knock of 26-ball 40 from former RPS skipper MS Dhoni that brought the momentum into Pune's favour at the end of their innings.
MS Dhoni along with Tiwary accumulated 41 runs from the final two overs but it was the 35-year-old finisher who did most of the damage for Pune.
It was Dhoni's brilliance with the bat and later a brilliant captaincy from Steve Smith, which never allowed the pressure ease from Mumbai.
Cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter to congratulate Rising Pune Supergiant as they registered a magnificent win.
Here's who said what about Pune's win:
|
Harsha Bhogle
This how veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle congratulated Rising Pune Supergiant for the win.
|
Aakash Chopra
This is how former India cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra reacted over Pune's win.
|
7th IPL final for MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has become the only player in the history of IPL who will play in 7th IPL final.
|
Virender Sehwag
This is how former India cricketer and Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag hailed Washington Sundar for his impressive effort with the ball.
|
Hemang Badani
This is what former India cricketer Hemang Badani had to say about Dhoni's effort in the game against Mumbai.
|
Mohammed Kaif
This is what former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif had to say about Dhoni's knock.
|
Rajdeep Sardesai
This is what senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai had to say about Dhoni's knock and Pune's win.
|
Michael Clarke
This is what former Australia captain Michael Clarke had to say about Pune's emphatic win.
|
Sanjay Manjrekar
This is what cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had to say about Pune's win. The former India batsman praised Dhoni and Washington Sundar.
|
Simon Doull
IPL commentator Simon Doull shared a video after Pune registered their win against Mumbai.
OneIndia News