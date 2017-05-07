Probable India squad for Champions Trophy 2017

New Delhi, May 7: With the BCCI finally deciding that Team India will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the squad is likely to be picked up on Monday (May 8).

Speculations have started about which player is going to be picked by the selectors as India go to defend their title in the eight-nation event starting on June 1.



The tournament will begin on June 1 and India will play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.

With uncertainty over opener KL Rahul, selectors will face a challenging task of whom to pick up as the partner for Rohit Sharma to start the innings for India.

Ajinkya Rahane's poor show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is also going to be discussed by the selection committee as the they sit to pick the Indian squad.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is eyeing a spot in the India squad, might get a call up from the selectors for he has performed decently, so far, in the IPL.

Skipper Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and former skipper MS Dhoni are the obvious choices for the squad at no. 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

Here's the likely India squad for the Champions Trophy:

1. Rohit Sharma (Opener) The regular India opener has been the most consistent batsman for the side, up in the order, in the recent times. Rohit regaining his form in the ongoing IPL 10, is also good news for the Indian side. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai, who was responsible for the team's success in the Champions Trophy 2014, will once again be picked up by the selectors. 2. Ajinkya Rahane (Opener) The Mumbai batsman may not be in the best of his form but given his performances on the pitches of England, Rahane becomes an obvious choice for the side as the second opener. The 28-year-old right-handed batsman is likely to be picked up. But, the cricketer isn't in the best of his form this year and that might just help Shikhar Dhawan. 3. Shikhar Dhawan (Reserve Opener) The left-handed batsman from Delhi might just get a chance for the Champions Trophy considering Ajinkya Rahane's poor form. Also, Dhawan played some great knocks for India in the Champions Trophy 2014. He's ability to play on bouncy pitches and a decent show in the ongoing IPL might just come into his favour. 3. Virat Kohli (C) The charismatic skipper of the Indian cricket team will be leading side for the first time in an ICC event. Kohli, who was just a player in the side in the Champions Trophy 2014, will be hoping to defend the title. He's also one of the most feared batsmen in the world and if he gets going then no target is more for the side. It will also be an opportunity for Kohli to improve his figures in England. 5. Yuvraj Singh The stylish left-handed batsman will be accompanying the side in the Champions Trophy this year. Yuvraj had some memorable performances ever since he made a comeback into the limited-overs format in 2016. He made runs in the ODI and T20I series against England and his performance in the IPL has also been decent. The experienced southpaw will definitely make it to the India squad. 6. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper) The seasoned campaigner who was at the helm of the team when India lifted the previous Champions Trophy in 2014 will be part of the side as wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhoni, who has been India's best match-finishers, will be present by Kohli's side to share his experience. A crowd-puller even at the age of 35, team would be hoping from Dhoni to keep playing the street-smart cricket in Champions Trophy as well. 7. Manish Pandey The young Karnataka batsman was not in the best of form during the ODI series against New Zealand and as a result he was warmed the benches during ODI rubber against England. But looking at his performance in the IPL, one feels that this talented middle-order batsman will be a part of the Indian squad for CT 2017. 8. Kedar Jadhav The middle-order batsman has earned his place in the India squad with his consistent performances with bat and ball against England and New Zealand. He has been a revelation for the Indian side and hence the 31-year-old Pune batsman will be joining the Team India when they go to England and Wales to defend their Champions Trophy title. 9. Hardik Pandya The young all-rounder from Baroda has been a regular face and he will once again be part of the Indian side in Champions Trophy. His talent to bowl as a pacer and ability to hit big shots will certainly earn him a spot in the India squad. He has played some good cameos in the ongoing IPL and team would be hoping for such performances from the youngster in times of need. 10. Ravichandran Ashwin The senior India bowler will once again be back into the fold if he's completely recovered from his injuries. Ashwin has been a champion bowler for the side and team would be hoping that he's fit. Kuldeep Yadav/Krunal Pandya in his absence In Ashwin's absence, the selectors might pick young spinner Kuldeep Yadav or Krunal Pandya as both have been making the right noises in the IPL. 11. Ravindra Jadeja The world no. 1 bowler in Tests, Jadeja will be joining the team for the Champions Trophy. The left-arm spinner and a destructive batsman lower down the order, he will play a crucial role in India's success in the ICC event. 12. Bhuvneshwar Kumar He's the best swing bowler from India at this moment and keeping English conditions in mind Bhuvneshwar would be crucial to team's success. The selectors will definitely pick the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2017, so far. The UP-pacer has performed well for his side in every format of the game and his calm and composed self helps him deliver well in the death overs. 13. Umesh Yadav The right-handed pacer has emerged as one of the most consistent bowler for the side in the Test format. His IPL exploits and ability to generate good pace will help him book a ticket for the Champions Trophy. 14. Jasprit Bumrah Japrit Bumrah has been India's potent weapon in the limited overs and his ability to bowl yorkers at will makes him a must fit. The Gujarat pacer's knack of giving early breakthroughs and putting a break over run flow in the death overs makes him skipper Kohli's favourite choice. Mohammed Shami He's one of the most talented of Indian bowlers, Shami is a match-winner for the side and hence he'll definitely fit into skipper Kohli's scheme of things. He was one of the reasons for India's success in the ICC World Cup 2015 as he led the pace bowling department from the front.

