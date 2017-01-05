Prithvi Shaw hits ton on debut Ranji match for Mumbai: Twitterati congratulate teenager

New Delhi, Jan 5: 17-year-old opener from Mumbai Prithvi Shaw on Thursday (Jan 5) joined the elite club of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, after hitting a ton on his debut Ranji Trophy match.
17-year-old Prithvi Shaw joins Sachin Tendulkar in elite list; Match scorecard
The right-handed Shaw hit a hundred against Tamil Nadu on the 5th and final day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final to become the 13th batsman from Mumbai to reach the three-figure mark on debut.
The 17-year-old scored 120 off 175 deliveries in the second innings to join Sachin Tendulkar, Amol Muzumdar, Ajinkya Rahane, Jatin Paranjpe and Sameer Dighe, among others, as Mumbai batsmen to score centuries on first-class debut.
Shaw shared three crucial partnerships with Praful Waghela, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai defeated Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the semi-final.
Shaw, who consumed 152 deliveries to get to his ton, laced with 13 hits to the fence and one over it, perished ten runs short of the finish line.
Soon after his impressive batting effort in his debut match, Shaw was lauded on Twitter. Several cricketers and cricket lovers congratulated the teenager for his performance.
