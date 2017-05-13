Preview: IPL 2017: Match 56: Delhi Vs Bangalore on May 14

New Delhi, May 13: Sixth-placed Delhi Daredevils (DD) and bottom dwellers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to finish the Indian Premier League (IPL) edition with a win when they meet at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Sunday (may 14).

With 12 points from 13 games, Delhi are already out of the race for the play-offs and moving to the fifth place may also be difficult since Kings XI Punjab have 14 points and even if they lose, the Punjab outfit has a higher net run rate than the capital side. (Playoff scenarios)

Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.

The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.

Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan-led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they are coming off two successive wins.

In terms of batting, all eyes will be on youngsters Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair.

Apart from Zaheer, Amit Mishra, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami will shoulder the bowling responsibility.

Bangalore, on the other hand, will need to forget this edition after enduring eight defeats in 13 games. It has been a season of colossal failure for the Virat Kohli-led side which has delivered way below its expectations.

The season has been marred by failures in every department and also injuries to key players.

Unlike the previous seasons, RCB's batting has been the biggest disappointment with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself not stepping up.

RCB's three leg-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal (14 wickets), Pawan Negi (13) and Samuel Badree (9 wickets) have been the only ones who stood up and Delhi will be wary of that threat.

Squads

Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (captain), Mohammad Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Aditya Tare, Shashank Singh, Ankit Bawne, Navdeep Saini, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Billings, Ben Hilfenhaus.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Vishnu Vinod, Sreenath Arvind, Kedar Jadhav (wicketkeeper), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Match starts 8 PM IST - LIVE on Sony SIX, Sony Max, Sony ESPN

Also playing on Sunday (May 14) - Pune Vs Punjab in Delhi - 4 PM

Monday (May 15) is a rest day. Playoffs from Tuesday (May 16)

