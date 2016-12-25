Virat Kohli, Team India made us all proud with historic win against England: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2016 on Sunday (Dec 25) congratulated Indian sports persons for their achievements all through the year.

PM Modi particularly hailed the Indian cricket team, its Test skipper Virat Kohli and bowling mainstay Ravichandran Ashwin for their performances all through the year and the latest historic series win over England.



"Performance of Indian cricket team has been phenomenal this year, congratulate the team for beating England 4-0," said PM Modi in his monthly radio programme.

(Virat Kohli rated No. 1 in Lord's Cricket Ground list)

"I congratulate India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on being named ICC Cricketer of the year and Test Cricketer of the year," he added further.

India defeated England 4-0 in the 5-Test rubber to stamp their authority in Test cricket and end 2016 at the top of the table in ICC Test rankings.

#PMonAIR: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ़ चार शून्य (4-0) से सीरीज़ में जीत हुई है I #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/0OOIwHrmJx — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 25, 2016

Ashwin was honoured by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his incredible dual achievements.

(Full list of ICC Award winners 2016)

PM Modi also congratulated Indian sportspersons in his address.

"Our sportsmen and sportswomen have made us proud. After 15 years our Junior Hockey has won the world cup, I congratulate all the young players," said Modi.

PM also hailed the performance of Indian paralympians at Rio Paralympics for winning 4 medals.

Cricket Australia and Lord's Cricket Ground have declared their list of top cricketers for the year 2016 in which Kohli has been named the top player.

Ashwin also found a mention in the both the lists. Kohli was also named the captain of ICC's ODI Team of the year 2016.

In his address PM Modi thanked people for enduring the "pain" caused by the government's November 8 decision to spike 500 and 1,000 rupee notes that has caused an unprecedented cash crunch across the country.

OneIndia News