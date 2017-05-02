Players and fans wish Brian Lara on his birthday on Twitter

Bengaluru, May 2: Legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara, who is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever, celebrates his birthday today (May 2).

The 48-year-old batting great started his career in 1990 against Pakistan. In his 17-year long career, the maestro has scored 11,953 Test runs and 10, 405 ODI runs.

He is also the proud owner of the most runs scored by a player in a particular Test inning, 400 not out against England.

As the cricketer celebrates his 48th birthday, fans and fraternity flooded Twitter with birthday wishes and tribute.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Vivian Richards wished the southpaw.

Here are the birthday wishes for Brian Lara on Twitter:

OneIndia News