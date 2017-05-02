Players and fans wish Brian Lara on his birthday on Twitter

Bengaluru, May 2: Legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara, who is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever, celebrates his birthday today (May 2).
The 48-year-old batting great started his career in 1990 against Pakistan. In his 17-year long career, the maestro has scored 11,953 Test runs and 10, 405 ODI runs.
He is also the proud owner of the most runs scored by a player in a particular Test inning, 400 not out against England.
As the cricketer celebrates his 48th birthday, fans and fraternity flooded Twitter with birthday wishes and tribute.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Vivian Richards wished the southpaw.
Here are the birthday wishes for Brian Lara on Twitter:
Sachin Tendulkar wished Brian Lara
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished Brian Lara and hailed as one of the greatest cricketers.
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag in his usual funny manner wished Brian Lara.
Sir Vivian Richards wished Brian Lara
Former West Indies cricketer and legend Sir Vivian Richards wished Brian Lara on his birthday.
Journalist Boria Majumdar wished Brian Lara
Eminent Indian journalist Boria Majumdar wished Brian Lara on his birthday.
ICC wished Brian Lara on his birthday
The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Brian Lara on his birthday.
Brian Lara an inspiration for many
A fan wished Brian Lara and called him an inspiration.
Brian Lara 'Greatest of all time'
A fan called Brian Lara the 'greatest of all time' on his birthday.
A fan wished Brian Lara on his birthday
A fan wished Brian Lara and posted about all the incredible innings he has played in his career.
West Indies Cricket Board wished Brian Lara
West Indies Cricket Board wished Brian Lara on his birthday.
Fans wish Brian Lara on his birthday
