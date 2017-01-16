PHOTOS: Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav epic partnership hands India another historic win over England

Pune, Jan 16: Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav slammed quickfire centuries to steer India to a three-wicket victory over England in the first One-Day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday (Jan 15).

Chasing a difficult 351-run target, the hosts were tottering at 63/4 when the duo came together to add 200 runs between them in 24.3 overs. India now lead the three-match series 1-0.

Kohli, who thus enjoyed a victorious start to his stint as India's limited-overs captain, plundered 122 runs over 105 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and five sixes.

Jadhav smashed 120 runs over a whirlwind 76-ball innings that included 12 boundaries and four sixes. He fell to pacer Jake Ball while attempting another big hit.

Hardik Pandya then scored an unbeaten 40 off 37 balls to ensure that India crossed the line with three wickets and 1.5 overs to spare.

Here are the images of India's incredible run chase:

Virat Kohli all pumped up after first win as ODI captain This is how Kohli celebrated victory against England during the first India-England ODI at MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday. Virat Kohli was all pumped up after India registered their first win in ODI under his captaincy. R Ashwin does a MS Dhoni Virat Kohli and R Ashwin celebrate their victory during the first India-England ODI at MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday. Ashwin did a MS Dhoni, by getting the winning runs with a mighty six. Kohli acknowledges the crowd Virat Kohli celebrates his 27th ODI century during the first India-England ODI match at MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday. Kedar Jadhav was the man of the moment Kedar Jadhav celebrates after hitting his second ODI ton and helping India register another incredible run chase against England. Jadhav slammed his ton in just 65 balls. MS Dhoni failed to perform England players celebrate the dismissal of India's MS Dhoni during the first ODI match at MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday. Dhoni scored just 6 runs in the match. Shikhar Dhawan disappoints again England's David Willey celebrates the dismisal of India's Shikhar Dhawan during the first ODI match at MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday. Kohli-Pandya drop the catch Captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya attempting to take a catch during the first ODI against England at MCA stadium, in Pune on Sunday. India dropped several catches in the match. Joe Root hits another fifty against India England's Joe Root celebrates his half century during the first ODI against India at MCA stadium, in Pune on Sunday. Team India celebrate Joe Root's wicket Virat Kohli and team mates celebrate the wicket of England's Joe Root during the first ODI against England at MCA stadium, in Pune. Kohli-Bumrah celebrate Root's wicket Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root with Jasprit Bumrah during the first ODI against England at MCA stadium, in Pune. Jos Buttler in action England's Jos Buttler in action during the first ODI against India at MCA stadium, in Pune. MS Dhoni stumps Jason Roy MS Dhoni celebrates the wicket of England's Jason Roy during the first ODI at MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday.

