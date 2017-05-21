Photos: Mumbai Indians players reach Hyderabad ahead of IPL final

Hyderabad, May 21: Mumbai Indians (MI) players led by Rohit Sharma reached Hyderabad on Saturday (May 20) ahead of their IPL final match against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

IPL Special Site; Photos

MI take on RPS in a mouth-watering IPL 2017 final clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. [RPS' likely Playing XI against MI] [MI's likely Playing XI against RPS]

After finishing at the top of the league table, Mumbai suffered a shock defeat against Pune in the Qualifier 1 and were forced to play Qualifier 2 against Kolkata.

The recouped well from their crisis against RPS and comfortably defeated KKR to reach the final. MI have lost all the three matches they have played against RPS in IPL 2017 so far.

This is going to RPS' first and last final appearance. The Pune franchise according to contract with BCCI will not participate in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Here are some Photos of Mumbai players reaching Hyderabad ahead of IPL final

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reach Hyderabad along with his team ahead of IPL 2017. Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan. Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya at Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2017. Kieron Pollard A pillar in Mumbai Indians middle-order Kieron Pollard at Hyderabad. Jasprit Bumrah India international and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in Hyderabad. Mahela Jayawardene Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene in Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2017. Karn Sharma Mumbai Indians spinner Karn Sharma, who won the man of the match against KKR last match, at Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2017. Parthiv Patel Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel in Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2017. Nicolas Pooran Trinidad and Tobago's Nicolas Pooran travelled with Mumbai Indians to Hyderabad. Robin Singh (left) Mumbai Indians coaching team member Robin Singh at Hyderabad.

OneIndia News